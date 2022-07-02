Manatee County fights back against red tide with new vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has rolled out a brand-new weapon to fight against the red tide, the Weedoo. The vehicle resembles an aquatic forklift and helps combat pollution by picking up dead seaweed, fish, and debris.

A Weedoo is a type of boat that scoops up debris and seaweed from the shoreline. The County purchased the two Weedoos for over $150,000, and they hope to make the most of it. The Manatee County parks operation manager stated, “We just implemented it to attack red tide. It’s not going to cure red tide; however, Manatee County is one step closer to being pro-active”.

The red tide’s effect on the water has been detrimental to aquatic life in the past. This overgrowth of algae in the water is known to kill fish and produce a foul smell. The county hopes that these vehicles will be an effective first step in preventing red tide.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.