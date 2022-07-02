Advertise With Us
Listeria Outbreak Linked to Ice Cream

For more information please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/monocytogenes-06-22/index.html.(CDC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Listeria outbreak has broken out in Florida. This outbreak is allegedly linked to certain foods specifically the Big Olaf Creamery ice cream brand.

Individuals who are said to be at risk are, adults 65 years or older with weakened immune systems, can sicken pregnant people and their newborns, and more.

Symptoms appear within two weeks after eating contaminated food but may start anywhere from the first day to 70 days later.

The CDC recommends cleaning any area, container, and serving utensils that have touched the Big Olaf ice cream product while also throwing the product away altogether.

For more information please visit https://www.cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/monocytogenes-06-22/index.html.

