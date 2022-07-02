Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bodies of 2 of 3 missing kids found in Minnesota lake

Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were...
Police are searching for a missing mother and child after the bodies of 2 other children were found in a Minnesota lake.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of two young children have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned.

Meanwhile, the father of the children died at a different location hours earlier, and their mother is missing. Names have not been released.

The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.

Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began.

The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake around 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities believe all three children were under the age of 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unidentified -- and unclothed -- man was seen running on I-75 Thursday afternoon, before...
Caught on Camera: Naked man hops on semi trailer on I-75
A 2-year-old has drowned
Toddler dies in canal near apartment complex in Bradenton
Firefighters wrap up after a house fire Friday in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail.
Fire damages Sarasota home; firefighter injured
Charlotte County deputies execute a raid during "Operation Poisonous Fruit" in Punta Gorda...
Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda
Alexander Mendez
Sarasota man faces life sentence for abusing pregnant woman

Latest News

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family
A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
Zoo welcomes a baby porcupine
Sarasota Police: Don't Boat Under the Influence on July 4th
Officers will be on the lookout for intoxicated boaters
FILE PHOTO - An order by a Houston judge earlier this week had reassured some clinics they...
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions