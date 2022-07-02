4th of July storms and Mother Nature’s fireworks!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our holiday weekend on the Suncoast is a typical early July pattern. Hot and humid, but not extremely humid. And every day scattered afternoon storms pop up, first over inland areas, then moving closer to the beaches into the evening. Most of the storms will be dying down as we get closer to 9pm, which is also the time most fireworks displays start up. It is crucial to keep an eye on the lightning with these storms as you celebrate outdoors, and our ABC7 Mobile Wether App will show you the latest lightning strikes. Lightning Is The #1 Weather Killer In Florida! If you can hear the thunder, the storm is close enough to put you at risk.

Tropical Storm Bonnie has already come and gone for the Gulf of Mexico. The second storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season developed Friday. Now it continues moving west into the Pacific Ocean. Bonnie will keep her name in the Pacific, and be only the 19th storm to crossover from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific. Prior to 2000, a crossover storm would have received a new name entering the Pacific. The last crossover storm was Hurricane Otto in 2016.

Tropical Storm Colin has also formed Saturday morning off the coast of South Carolina. This storm will hug the Carolina coast through the weekend. The threat of our next storm in the Gulf or Caribbean is low for the next few days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

