Venice announces holiday schedules

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, July 4, for the observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on July 4. City residents whose normal collection day is Monday will have their items picked up on their next regular collection day of Thursday. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on Thursday, July 7. Residents are reminded to have all materials to the curb by 7 a.m.

In the event of utilities service emergencies, such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.

City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

Fireworks reminder

A reminder that fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty on Monday, July 4, shortly after 9 p.m. to celebrate Independence Day. The free show will last an estimated 30 minutes.

Although the South Jetty and Jetty Jack’s concessions will be closed for safety on July 4, the fireworks display may be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as from other locations around Venice. Arrive early to secure your spot.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.