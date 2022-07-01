The Suncoast will see thunderstorms every day this holiday weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On this holiday weekend we will need to be weather aware. Beaches will be crowded, boaters will be taking advantage of great boating weather, outdoor festivities will be underway, and lightning storms are in the forecast.

Every summer holiday it seems there is a lightning injury or death. The leading activities associated with lightning deaths are fishing, golf, boating and camping. Remember that if you hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning, even if you are not in the rain. Safety experts say go indoors or inside a car if you hear the thunder and stay inside for 20 minutes after the thunder stops. Have a happy and safe holiday.

The forecast is for a 50% to 60% chance for storms each afternoon and early evening between 2-5 p.m. Most of the storms will avoid the fireworks displays and morning and early afternoons will be mostly sunny.

There is a possibility of a tropical wave approaching Florida next week and bringing higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

