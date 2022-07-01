Sarasota man faces life sentence for abusing pregnant woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County man faces life in prison for assaulting a pregnant woman and then trying to convince her to lie to prosecutors, the state attorney’s office said.

A jury convicted Alexander Mendez Friday on 17 charges, including aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, false imprisonment, tampering with a victim, and 13 counts of violation of a condition of pretrial release from a domestic violence charge.

Mendez, who prosecutors say has a long history of domestic violence against multiple women, abused the victim, who was seven months pregnant, inside a home over the course of several hours in the early morning of July 23, 2021.

Deputies went to the home after receiving a call about a female screaming for help. After no response, deputies forced their way in and arrested Mendez.

While in the Sarasota County Jail, Mendez continuously contacted the victim to try to convince her to drop charges, lie to prosecutors and not testify at trial.

The crimes on their own carry a maximum possible sentence of 65 years in prison. But prosecutors are asking for a harsher sentence under Florida’s habitual felony offender statute. If Mendez is found to be a habitual offender, he will be facing life in prison.

A sentencing date is pending.

