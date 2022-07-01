Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Mother Nature’s fireworks likely this holiday weekend

Afternoon and evening storms likely through July 4th
Shelf cloud moving through Lakewood Ranch recently
Shelf cloud moving through Lakewood Ranch recently(Ron Owens | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The summer pattern of afternoon and evening storms are expected everyday through Wednesday of next week. On this holiday weekend we will need to be weather aware. Beaches will be crowded, boaters will be taking advantage of great boating weather, outdoor festivities will be underway, and lightning storms are in the forecast.

Every summer holiday it seems there is a lightning injury or death. The leading activities associated with lightning deaths are fishing, golf, boating and camping. Remember that if you hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning, even if you are not in the rain. Safety experts say go indoors or inside a car if you hear the thunder and stay inside for 20 minutes after the thunder stops. Have a happy and safe holiday.

Look out for late day thunderstorms
Look out for late day thunderstorms(WWSB)

The forecast is for a 50% to 60% chance for storms each afternoon and early evening between 2-5 p.m. Most of the storms will avoid the fireworks displays and morning and early afternoons will be mostly sunny.

Will get new name as it enters into Pacific
Will get new name as it enters into Pacific(WWSB)

There is a possibility of a tropical wave approaching Florida next week and bringing higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm Bonnie will move through central America on Saturday and emerge into the Pacific ocean and be renamed once it does.

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather 6 p.m. Friday

Summer pattern of P.M. storms continues