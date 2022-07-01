Fire damages Sarasota home; firefighter injured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A firefighter was injured battling a house fire early Friday in Sarasota County, officials said.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the home, in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail. They found no fire but monitored the home for about two hours before clearing the scene, a county spokeswoman said.

Crews were called back to the home at about 12:45 a.m. Friday; crews found the home on fire. The fire was extinguished at 3 a.m., officials said.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

