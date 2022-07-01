Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Fire damages Sarasota home; firefighter injured

Firefighters wrap up after a house fire Friday in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail.
Firefighters wrap up after a house fire Friday in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A firefighter was injured battling a house fire early Friday in Sarasota County, officials said.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to a report of smoke at the home, in the 1900 block of Rain Forest Trail. They found no fire but monitored the home for about two hours before clearing the scene, a county spokeswoman said.

Crews were called back to the home at about 12:45 a.m. Friday; crews found the home on fire. The fire was extinguished at 3 a.m., officials said.

One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County deputies execute a raid during "Operation Poisonous Fruit" in Punta Gorda...
Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after civil suit moves forward
Florida Attorney General: Pool contractor convicted on multiple felony charges
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Thieves stealing roofing materials from work sites.
Search continues for suspects in roofing material thefts

Latest News

A 2-year-old has drowned
Toddler drowns near apartment complex in Bradenton
Emergency officials provide Fourth of July firework safety tips
Venice announces holiday schedules
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase