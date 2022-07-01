Caught on Camera: Naked man hops on semi trailer on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in custody after a bizarre incident during rush hour on Interstate 75 in Sarasota Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

At about 4 p.m., in a rainstorm that had slowed traffic between Fruitville Road and University Parkway, southbound drivers were confronted with a startling sight: A naked man was running along the highway.

The man then climbed on the back of a stopped flatbed semi trailer in the center lane, leaning on the front of the trailer.

Many drivers passing by took photos and video. Many of the images made the rounds on social media.

Others called 911, prompting the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to respond. Deputies were able to take the man, who was not identified, into protective custody, according to sheriff’s spokesman Douglas Johnson. “We were able to ... transport him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation,” he said.

“While we don’t know what may have precipitated this man’s actions, it’s apparent that he was exhibiting abnormal behavior,” Johnson said. “This was a very dangerous situation for the man and the motorists traveling the interstate at that time. We’re thankful we were able to resolve the situation safely.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.