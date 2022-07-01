Toddler drowns near apartment complex in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say that a 2-year-old has drowned in a canal near View Carlton Arms Apartments.

Police were dispatched to the scene in the 4000 block of Carlton Inlet Dr. Friday morning. Witnesses spotted the boy in the water and contacted authorities. The toddler has been identified and the family has been notified. It is believed they are residents n the complex.

This situation is developing. ABC7 will update this as more information is received.

We can confirm a 2-year-old child drowned in a canal at View Carlton Arms Apartments. The child has been identified and family notified. A media staging area is at 1000 Carlton Arms Blvd, in front of Bud's Mini Mart. pic.twitter.com/AWgdDWPMTc — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) July 1, 2022

