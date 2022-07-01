Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Toddler drowns near apartment complex in Bradenton

A 2-year-old has drowned
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police say that a 2-year-old has drowned in a canal near View Carlton Arms Apartments.

Police were dispatched to the scene in the 4000 block of Carlton Inlet Dr. Friday morning. Witnesses spotted the boy in the water and contacted authorities. The toddler has been identified and the family has been notified. It is believed they are residents n the complex.

This situation is developing. ABC7 will update this as more information is received.

