Anti-Semitic messages found in driveways of homeowners on Venice Island

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Anti-Semitic messages have been left on the driveways of several homes in neighborhoods on Venice Island.

“The packet was either in the driveway or right on the edge, it’s the kind of thing they throw out of the car as they’re driving by,” said Bob Hoffmeyer, a longtime resident of Venice Island.

Hoffmeyer discovering the hate filled message in a plastic bag on Monday.

“I was shocked, this isn’t the kind of place stuff like this happens,” said Hoffmeyer. “Obviously, if someone has an axe to grind, wish they would grind on their own selves.”

Hoffmeyer and more than a hundred residents on or around Park Lane Drive experiencing the same thing. A Jewish star is placed on the forehead of pictures of Disney executives. There’s also a flyer that claims every aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish, going through a list of political figures and doctors.

“It’s upsetting to me, I am of the Jewish faith,” said Ron Feinsod, Mayor of Venice. “Our country fought in World War 2 against what we are now fighting for in our own country, which is hate.”

Police say that at this point it hasn’t crossed over the line where this would be considered a crime. As for Hoffmeyer, he has this message for those who are responsible for this.

“I feel sorry for them, they’re not doing any good and there’s enough hate in the world,” said Hoffmeyer. “We don’t need this kind of nonsense, let’s all love each other.”

Venice Police say they are continuing to look into this. They say the FBI is aware of the situation. Police have met with Jewish leaders in the community to talk all about this as well.

This has also happened in numerous other communities on the Suncoast.

