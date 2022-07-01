Agape flights purchase new airplane for missionary work

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agape Flights has a new plane thanks to generous donations.

The aircraft, a Reams 406 Cessna Caravan II, is custom made and the first of it’s kind.

The new airplane will hold up to eleven passengers, two crew members, and plenty of cargo space for the missionary work Agape Flights has done for the past forty-five years.

Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer tells ABC7 that his pilots are currently heading to Texas for training on the simulator and the new aircraft should be in use within the next six months. Thanks to generous donors from The Giving Challenge and a donation of one million dollars from Faith Life Church Agape Flights can continue their amazing work.

“This one came about because of a Bahamian couple that read an article. They live in Marsh Harbor and the wife looked at the husband and said your thinking about selling this plane. These people need your plane. And so he called here, I was in Haiti, I called him back from Haiti and met him in Fort Lauderdale the day after and then we did the pre buy and everything has gone well so were very blessed to have this plane.”

