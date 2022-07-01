AAF Suncoast to host inaugural Paws for Purpose event this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend Suncoast residents can support veterans and service dogs at the inaugural Paws for Purpose event from 8am to 1pm at the Sarasota Farmers Market.

AAF Suncoast is partnering with My Service Dog’s Place, non-profit that provides refuge for all Veterans, Military Service Members, Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Fighters, Blue Star, Silver Star & Gold Star families, including their service dogs.

To kick off July 4th weekend visitors can meet Sarasota’s leading professionals in advertising and media while creating memories that last a lifetime with your four-legged best friend. Photographer Maria Lyle will be offering patriotic pet portraits to help raise funds for a new state-of-the-art kennel facility benefitting My Service Dog’s Place, as well as to support the programming of AAF Suncoast.

