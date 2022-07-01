Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

1-year-old dies after falling into plastic tote filled with water, police say

A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A 1-year-old child in Maine has died after falling into a plastic tote full of water Tuesday.

Authorities say the little boy was playing at a residence when he fell into the tote outside the home.

They say it was a few minutes before the family noticed.

He was taken to Thayer Hospital, then flown to Maine Medical Center where he was put on life support.

Officials say early indications show this was an accident. State police say they’re continuing to investigate as is standard procedure due to the child’s age.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County deputies execute a raid during "Operation Poisonous Fruit" in Punta Gorda...
Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after civil suit moves forward
Florida Attorney General: Pool contractor convicted on multiple felony charges
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Thieves stealing roofing materials from work sites.
Search continues for suspects in roofing material thefts

Latest News

FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
As holiday weekend starts, airport crowds top 2019 numbers
Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature...
New York legislative text detailing new gun rules released
The American Pyrotechnics Association says costs are 35% higher industrywide.
Firework prices are blowing up
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region