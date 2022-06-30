Summer pattern of P.M. storms continues

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The normal summer afternoon and evening storm pattern is in full swing right now and will continue through Independence Day. We will see some additional moisture move in on Friday which will enhance the afternoon and evening storms right through Sunday. Rain chances will stay elevated through Sunday and may slide down a little on July 4th. Due to the increase in moisture the storms will produce much more rainfall than we have been seeing. That means we may see some temporary localized flooding as these storms move through over the next several days.

The storms will be mainly after 3 p.m. and could linger into the 8 p.m hour each day. Temperatures will stay fairly close to average this time of year which is a high of 90 and a low near 75 degrees. Don’t really see much change in the pattern through next week with the only exception of heavier rainfall possible Wednesday and Thursday of next week as a tropical wave moves in.

Heavy rain expected for Texas as disturbance 1 moves west (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 which is near the north coast of Venezuela and is moving west at 20 mph. The proximity to land is inhibiting its development at this time. It looks like as it moves further west away from S. America it will develop into the 2nd named storm of the season as it heads toward Central America this weekend. It will continue to move into the Pacific Ocean and redevelop and get another name. We are also watching an area of the Texas coast which has a medium (40%) chance of developing as it moves slowly toward the Texas coast.

A tropical wave in the Atlantic has very little chance for developing over the next several days but the tropical moisture associated with it could move into our area mid-week next week and enhance our storms both Wednesday and Thursday.

