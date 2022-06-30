SPD releases safety tips for Sarasota Grand Prix, Fireworks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 37th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix is happening July 1 - July 3, 2022, at Lido Beach. The Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular will take place Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Sarasota Bayfront at 9 p.m. That means there will be a lot of visitors in town and inevitably, more crime.

The Sarasota Police Department wants you and your family to enjoy the holiday weekend safely and remember if you SEE something, SAY something. Report any suspicious activity or behavior to law enforcement immediately.

Road Closures / Parking

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please call Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

Van Wezel Parking Lots / Van Wezel Way from East End to 10th Street

Closed from 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, until 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Offshore Powerboat Block Party at J.D. Hamel Park

Cocoanut to McAnsh will be closed from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on July 1, 2022.

NOTE: Due to limited parking spaces, it is highly encouraged to carpool to weekend events. Illegally parked vehicles are subject to ticketing. Vehicles blocking private driveways are subject to towing. Anticipate long delays from the beach area after the races. Expect an exit time of over one hour when leaving the beach viewing area.

Centennial Park / Boat Ramp Closures 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

This area will be utilized as the staging area for the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix. There will be no boat ramp access during this time. A suggested alternative boat ramp includes Ken Thompson Park on City Island and various boat ramps in Manatee County and southern Sarasota County.

New Pass Closure

On the water, New Pass will be closed during the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix. The pass will be closed west of the New Pass bridge. Boaters will still be able to access the cove.

Monday, July 4, 2022 –Road Closures/Limited Parking for Fireworks at Bayfront

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Bayfront Drive (U.S. 41) will be closed from Orange Avenue to Gulfstream Avenue for fireworks.

Parking Lot at Bayfront Park/ Island Park will be closed when the parking lot has reached maximum capacity. No parking is permitted on the grassy area on the south end of Bayfront Park.

Parking will not be allowed in the median on John Ringling Boulevard. Vehicles will not be allowed to park there. Drivers should observe ‘No Parking’ signs.

NOTE: Vehicle traffic leaving the Bayfront/Downtown area following the fireworks on Monday, July 4, 2022, will be subject to certain restricted traffic control measures as part of a comprehensive exit plan. Expect long traffic delays of up to one hour when exiting the event.

Plan Ahead: Have a Designated Driver

AAA Tow To Go: AAA Tow to Go Program will be offered to make sure those who are celebrating the holiday get home safely. The free, confidential, local ride is within a 10-mile radius of a safe location. This is offered beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Florida. Call 1-855-TOW-2-GO (1-855-286-9246) or visit https://autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx It is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

Lido Beach Holiday Hour

The Sarasota County Sea Turtle Protection Ordinance requires that all beach furniture and equipment be removed from the beach nightly, until sunrise the following morning. According to amended Sarasota City Code Sec. 22-4, Lido Key public beaches will be closed to beachgoers from 11 p.m. until sunrise. This means Lido Key beach will be closed to all beachgoers, race spectators, and beach equipment until sunrise, which is approximately 6:30 a.m., during Suncoast Summer Fest events. The Sarasota Police Department will be enforcing closure times to protect the safety of all beachgoers, including the marine turtle kind. To protect the environment, spectators are being asked to stay off dunes along Lido Beach. Please note: Dogs are not allowed on Lido Beach.

Beach Equipment & Marine Turtle Protection

In addition to expanded marine, foot, and vehicle patrols, the Sarasota Police Department will be protecting public safety during the Suncoast Summer Fest events by posting signs prohibiting beachgoers from storing and leaving unattended personal property on Lido Beach, according to Sarasota City Code Sec. 21-44. This is for the protection of all beachgoers and their belongings, to help ensure a safe and orderly race and beach-going experience. Beach furniture and other beach equipment, toys, or trash, left on the beach overnight during marine turtle nesting season can pose a serious entanglement hazard and obstacle for marine turtles and their hatchlings.

The Sarasota County Sea Turtle Protection Ordinance requires any “temporary structures, including but not limited to beach chairs, umbrellas and cabanas, which have the potential for entrapment of marine turtles and which may interfere with the use of the natural beach environment for nesting habitat, be removed from the beach nightly, from sunset to sunrise.” Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Parks Department, and Suncoast Summer Fest organizers are partnering to protect endangered marine turtles and ask for the public’s help in making this a safe event for all.

Wildlife Protection

The Sarasota Police Department is conducting enhanced enforcement measures to ensure the conservation and protection of several threatened species of native wildlife of Lido Key, efforts complemented by the work of Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Marine Turtles, Black Skimmers, Least Terns, and Snowy Plovers all share Lido Beach and are protected under state and federal law. Beachgoers should be aware of posted signage and fencing and stay away from marine turtle nests and seabird nesting zones. It is important to not enter any posted areas and to avoid any behaviors that may disturb the wildlife.

Disturbances can cause birds to leave their eggs and chicks unattended, making them vulnerable to predators and overheating. Sarasota Police officers will be working in collaboration with volunteers from Audubon and Mote Marine to patrol nesting locations to ensure the protection of the beautiful Florida wildlife on Lido Key. If members of the public observe any stranded, sick, or injured marine turtles or mammals, they can contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program, a 24-hour response program in Sarasota and Manatee counties, at 1-888-345-2335.

