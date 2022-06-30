Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Ski resort to retire ‘insensitive’ name

By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (CNN) – A small ski resort in Vermont is retiring its controversial name this summer.

It’s called “Suicide Six.”

With growing complaints about the insensitive nature of its nearly 90-year-old name, the owners are working on new branding.

On the resort’s website, it said it “embraces the increasing awareness surrounding mental health and shares the growing concerns about the insensitive nature of the historical name.”

The website says the name originally came after the man who built one of the runs joked that skiing the steep trail would be suicide.

The ski area near Woodstock is best known for being the home of the Fisk Trophy Race, a rite of passage for competitive skiers.

A new name should be announced later this summer, well before the next winter ski season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

