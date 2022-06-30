Rain chances are back up for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture has returned to the skies above the Suncoast. We had some storms around yesterday, but the coverage was not great.

Today the coverage will be wider and more folks will see rain. Additionally, the storms will start earlier and likely affect early drive-time this evening.

Our daytime highs will be warm, with feels-like temperatures near 100. The reason for the increase in moisture is a spinning midlevel low located over South Florida which has a wind flow that will funnel the water vapor into Florida. That will lead to even higher rain chances tomorrow and into the weekend.

By the end of the weekend, the low will move away. This will allow high pressure to build in and rain chances will be reduced but not eliminated. Most of the daytime hours will feature sunny skies before afternoon clouds build and rains move in from inland locations in the late afternoon and early evening.

Next week may be interesting. For the third day in a row, models suggest a slug of tropical moisture will lift north through the Bahamas and into Florida. There is little chance that any tropical development will take place but a significant increase in rainfall could occur if the models are right. At this point it’s just a First Alert Heads Up to the possibility of next Thursday being a rainy day.

