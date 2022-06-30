Advertise With Us
Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in South Carolina say “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork.

The latest charges released Thursday are on top of money laundering counts, where authorities said Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires permission to buy or move any endangered species in captivity and prosecutors said Antle, two of his employees and owners of safari tours in Texas and California all broke the law.

