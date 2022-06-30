Nonprofit pays mortgage for fallen trooper’s family ahead of Fourth of July

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The home of a fallen Iowa state trooper has been paid off thanks to a nonprofit organization.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it paid the balance of fallen Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda’s mortgage.

KCRG reports Benda died in 2021 after crashing at a high rate of speed when swerving to avoid hitting a deer while responding to a call for service. He had served in state law enforcement for more than 16 years.

The trooper was survived by his wife, Holly Benda, and their four daughters. His youngest daughter was born in September 2021.

In a press release, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said its Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, leaving behind young children.

“Our mortgage was our largest monthly expense,” Holly Benda said. “Eliminating that expense has given me the opportunity to focus solely on my children and their needs without the worry of paying a mortgage.”

The nonprofit said it has paid off the mortgages on 22 homes belonging to fallen first responders in 16 states ahead of Independence Day.

“As we celebrate America’s freedom this Fourth of July, I am honored to give these fallen first responder families the financial freedom of owning their home, mortgage-free,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

A funeral was held for Trooper Benda in October 2021.

“I am not only trying to raise my children with my values and interests in mind, but I am now trying to also fulfill my husband’s role and instill his values in them so that they always feel his love,” Holly Benda said.

People lined the streets after the service to watch the procession for Trooper Benda. (Source: KCRG)

