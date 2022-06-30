Advertise With Us
Job fair set today in Sarasota

Employers will be looking to fill 400 positions at the JobLink job fair June 30.
Employers will be looking to fill 400 positions at the JobLink job fair June 30.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People looking for a new job can meet up with potential Suncoast employers Thursday at the JobLink Job Fair, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway in Sarasota.

Organizers say employers will be hiring on the spot for over 400 openings in many fields including sales, medical, call centers, law enforcement and maintenance.

Employers include Sarasota and Manatee government, Salt Life and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Job seekers can see more about the event and also encouraged to preregister at http://floridajoblink.com.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

