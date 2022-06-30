Advertise With Us
‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream

Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A dream came true for a Virginia man after he won thousands of dollars in his state’s lottery.

Alonzo Coleman said he bought his ticket from a corner mart in Henrico, according to WWBT.

While watching the June 11 drawing, Coleman looked down at his ticket and noticed the numbers 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19 come across the screen. That’s when he realized he’d matched the first six numbers, winning him $250,000.

Coleman said that he selected those numbers because they came to him in a dream.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery said in a press release Coleman split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket. He had four sets of numbers and, using the “Play Your Way” feature, he won the money on one of his sets of numbers.

