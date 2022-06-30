Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda

Charlotte Sheriff's Office runs "Operation Poisonous Fruit"
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 50 people have been arrested in a six-month drug sting operation in Punta Gorda, authorities said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics unit conducted “Operation Poisonous Fruit,” resulting in the arrest of 54 people suspected of selling and delivering fentanyl or methamphetamine.

An additional 27 cases involved drug trafficking, the sheriff’s office said.

Approximately 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and 78.7 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets, enough to kill 79,000 people, the sheriff’s office said.

Eleven other suspects are still at large and are actively being sought out by law enforcement. A large percentage of the arrests stemmed from the area of the “fruit streets” located in South Punta Gorda.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Attorney General: Pool contractor convicted on multiple felony charges
The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people
Charter boat owners facing citations on Siesta Key.
Charter boat companies facing citations at Nora Patterson Park on Siesta Key
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Wendy has been missing since June 21.
Car and human remains found in search for missing Port Charlotte woman

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Charlotte Sheriff's Office runs "Operation Poisonous Fruit"
Charlotte Sheriff's Office runs "Operation Poisonous Fruit"
Judge to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban