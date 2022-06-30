Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 50 people have been arrested in a six-month drug sting operation in Punta Gorda, authorities said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics unit conducted “Operation Poisonous Fruit,” resulting in the arrest of 54 people suspected of selling and delivering fentanyl or methamphetamine.

An additional 27 cases involved drug trafficking, the sheriff’s office said.

Approximately 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and 78.7 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets, enough to kill 79,000 people, the sheriff’s office said.

Eleven other suspects are still at large and are actively being sought out by law enforcement. A large percentage of the arrests stemmed from the area of the “fruit streets” located in South Punta Gorda.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.