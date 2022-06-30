Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Charlotte shooting suspect found in Gainesville

Nicholas Bell
Nicholas Bell(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man wanted in a June 11 shooting has been arrested in Gainesville, authorities said Thursday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Jerome Bell surrendered to Gainesville police after hiding with family in the area. “Nicholas stated he could not take the pressure of being a wanted fugitive and subsequently surrendered without incident,” a news release said.

On June 11, deputies responded to a call of multiple gunshots inside a home on Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte. One injured person was found inside and taken to an area hospital.

Deputies soon afterward had an arrest warrant for Bell, and had been actively searching for him.

Bell was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Attorney General: Pool contractor convicted on multiple felony charges
The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people
Charter boat owners facing citations on Siesta Key.
Charter boat companies facing citations at Nora Patterson Park on Siesta Key
Thieves stealing roofing materials from work sites.
Search continues for suspects in roofing material thefts
Wendy has been missing since June 21.
Car and human remains found in search for missing Port Charlotte woman

Latest News

Judge to temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Civil suit against Laundrie family moving forward, judge rules
Video: What you need to know before heading to the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix
SPD releases safety tips for Sarasota Grand Prix, Fireworks
Before you go, check your flight status right here!