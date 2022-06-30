Charlotte shooting suspect found in Gainesville

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man wanted in a June 11 shooting has been arrested in Gainesville, authorities said Thursday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Nicholas Jerome Bell surrendered to Gainesville police after hiding with family in the area. “Nicholas stated he could not take the pressure of being a wanted fugitive and subsequently surrendered without incident,” a news release said.

On June 11, deputies responded to a call of multiple gunshots inside a home on Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte. One injured person was found inside and taken to an area hospital.

Deputies soon afterward had an arrest warrant for Bell, and had been actively searching for him.

Bell was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

