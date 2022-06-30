Before you go, check your flight status right here!
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, especially for airports.
Checking your airport flight status before you head out to the airport is always a wise decision. Here’s where to look before you leave!
Sarasota-Bradenton: https://srq-airport.com/flight-status
Tampa: https://www.tampaairport.com/flight-status
Punta Gorda: https://www.flypgd.com/arrivals/
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood; https://www.broward.org/Airport/passengers/Flights/Pages/FlightInformationDepartures.aspx
Miami: http://webvids.miami-airport.com/webfids/
Orlando: http://www.arrowcast.net/fids/mco/
St Pete/Clearwater: https://fly2pie.com/flights-and-airlines/arrivals-and-departures
