Bay Scallops season kicks off in most of Florida Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scallop season is upon us!

The recreational bay scallop season will be open in most areas starting Friday.

The thrill of scalloping is the perfect way to enjoy the Florida summer. Find season dates, locations and bag limits you can click here. You must have your recreational saltwater fishing license before you head out by visiting GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Use your dive flag in the water, wear a life jacket when on the boat and stow your trash!

