Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Anna Maria Elementary school has a new marine life and conservation classes

Anna Maria School District partnering with Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation establishing the first Guy Harvey Academy of Arts and Science at Anna Maria Elementary School.
Anna Maria Elementary School New Marine Program
Anna Maria Elementary School New Marine Program(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Maria Elementary School is implementing a new program in August that adds marine life and conservation to the curriculum. The current curriculum will be molded together with marine life teachings in the core subjects like math, science and art.

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation will provide the curriculum that the school will adopt into its current model. The foundation focuses on environmental education and helping students learn about oceanic ecosystems.

The old computer room in the school will be turned into an aquarium housing four different types of ecosystems. The hallways will be remodeled with aquatic designs on the floors and walls. The back part of the school that overlooks the bay, will host a dock and a boat that will be used to teach students about the ocean.

Students will be able to learn more about Florida’s ecosystems and how they are a crucial part of the area through the addition of this program.

“They will learn about the ecology in Florida, not just the salt water, but our fresh water, our everglades, it’s all connected,” said Michael Masiello Anna Maria Elementary School Principal.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Attorney General: Pool contractor convicted on multiple felony charges
The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people
Charter boat owners facing citations on Siesta Key.
Charter boat companies facing citations at Nora Patterson Park on Siesta Key
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
Wendy has been missing since June 21.
Car and human remains found in search for missing Port Charlotte woman

Latest News

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Laundrie family attorney releases statement after civil suit moves forward
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Charlotte County deputies execute a raid during "Operation Poisonous Fruit" in Punta Gorda...
Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda
Charlotte Sheriff's Office runs "Operation Poisonous Fruit"
Charlotte Sheriff's Office runs "Operation Poisonous Fruit"