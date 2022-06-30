Anna Maria Elementary school has a new marine life and conservation classes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Maria Elementary School is implementing a new program in August that adds marine life and conservation to the curriculum. The current curriculum will be molded together with marine life teachings in the core subjects like math, science and art.

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation will provide the curriculum that the school will adopt into its current model. The foundation focuses on environmental education and helping students learn about oceanic ecosystems.

The old computer room in the school will be turned into an aquarium housing four different types of ecosystems. The hallways will be remodeled with aquatic designs on the floors and walls. The back part of the school that overlooks the bay, will host a dock and a boat that will be used to teach students about the ocean.

Students will be able to learn more about Florida’s ecosystems and how they are a crucial part of the area through the addition of this program.

“They will learn about the ecology in Florida, not just the salt water, but our fresh water, our everglades, it’s all connected,” said Michael Masiello Anna Maria Elementary School Principal.

