Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

AAA to offer ‘Tow-to-go’ for impared drivers this weekend

Impaired drivers can stay off the road this weekend, thanks to AAA.
Impaired drivers can stay off the road this weekend, thanks to AAA.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - AAA will once again offer it’s “Tow-to-Go” program, providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

Tow to Go is active from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

When called, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day – that’s one person every 52 minutes.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

To use the service, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

  • Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1st to 6 a.m. ,Tuesday, July 5.
  • Free and available to AAA members and nonmembers.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people
Florida Attorney General: Pool contractor convicted on multiple felony charges
Charter boat owners facing citations on Siesta Key.
Charter boat companies facing citations at Nora Patterson Park on Siesta Key
Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
Florida pastor charged after masturbating on Starbucks patio, sheriff says
gavel
Florida man sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for drug charges

Latest News

John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Rain chances are back up for the Suncoast
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm June 28, 2022
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 28, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - June 28, 2022