2nd trial set for Aug. 9 for 2 men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department...
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. A judge on Thursday, June 30, 2022, set Aug. 9, 2022, for a second trial for the two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April acquitted two other men but couldn't reach a unanimous verdict for the pair.(Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — A judge has set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A jury in April acquitted two other men but were deadlocked on Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr.

They were described as leaders of a scheme to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Prosecutors said the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and furious over Whitmer’s pandemic restrictions.

There was evidence of a crudely built “shoot house” to practice going in and out of her vacation home, and a night ride to check the property.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted.

