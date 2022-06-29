Tropics getting active and P.M. storms as well

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The season is less than a month old and we are watching Potential Tropical Cyclone number two possibly developing into tropical storm Bonnie very soon. We also have another area to the east of #2 in the south central Atlantic. There is another system trying to develop off the coast of Texas. Besides those we have several active tropical waves moving westward across the Atlantic and in the Caribbean.

One near Texas is moving west away from Florida (WWSB)

None of these systems will have an impact on our weather in the near future. We will have to watch the tropical disturbance in the south central Atlantic as it looks to be moving in a more NW direction and could bring tropical moisture our way mid week next week. Bonnie if it were to develop will be staying well to our south as it tracks to the west into Central America by Friday as a possible category 1 hurricane.

We will see our typical summer pattern with a good chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some of these storms will bring some heavy rain at times and strong gusty winds. The rain chances will be at 50% or higher through the weekend. There will be a lot of dangerous lightning which will accompany these storms.

Most of the rain should end by time fireworks begin (WWSB)

Some additional moisture will begin to move in on Thursday which will bring some heavier rain at times through Saturday.

Outside of the rain most of the morning and early afternoon will generally be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

