Slightly lower chance of rain today

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bit of dry air moved in aloft and will limit the number of storms we get today. We will still see storms around late in the day, just fewer of them.

Most of today will be sunny and warm, as high pressure remains anchored off the Atlantic coast. This directs our wind out of the southeast and keeps us in the low 90s for a high temperature. The feels-like temperature will once again just crack 100.

The storms that do build will form late in the day. A fast passing shower near the coast in the midafternoon is possible, however, the bulk of the showers that form will arrive late in the day. About 6 p.m., the storms will be inland and start to drift toward the coast. They will arrive over the Gulf waters around sunset.

No named storms in the tropics as of this morning, however, there are two suspect areas to watch and a potential tropical cyclone that is close to forming and becoming named. None of the storms are a danger to Florida.

