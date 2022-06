BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman reported missing on June 23 has been found safe, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Ullery, 51, had been last seen June 23 in the 2300 block of First Street East in Bradenton. She requires medication for multiple conditions.

Thanks for all who helped us get the word out.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.