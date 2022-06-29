Manatee County accepting applications for Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is searching for residents who want to help protect its precious land and waterways.

Residents interested in helping protect land and water resources, preserve fish and wildlife habitats and provide for passive recreation are invited to apply for one of the following three-year positions now available on the Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee.

ELMAC makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on environmental land acquisition and management issues, including recreational planning, and establishes programs for public lands.

They are also responsible for implementing the community-initiated Conservation and Parks Projects Referendum. The Referendum, approved by voters in November of 2020, authorizes up to $50M in tax proceeds for the acquisition, improvement and management of land to protect natural resources and provide parks. ELMAC meets on the first Monday of every other month, excluding holidays, at 6:00 p.m., in the Manatee County Administration Building, 5th Floor, Manatee Room, 1112 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton FL, 34205.

The deadline for application is July 11, 2022. For more information and to apply, please go to https://www.mymanatee.org/government/advisory_boards/apply_for_an_advisory_board/advisory_board_application_form

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.