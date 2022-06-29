Advertise With Us
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who previous witnesses have testified was in meetings in which lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

The committee said that it required Cipollone’s testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.”

The subpoena came one day after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided new details about Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of his supporters marched on the U.S. Capitol and broke inside to disrupt the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

