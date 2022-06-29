Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FDA-approved abortion pills see rise in demand

There is a surge in demand for pregnancy-ending pills since the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights. (Credit: CNN, WXMI, HEYJANE, CBS NEWS)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is putting a spotlight on abortion pills.

“Medication abortion has opened up the options for individuals who are in need of abortion care,” Dr. Jen Villavicencio with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said.

Instead of having a surgical procedure, medication abortion is a method to end pregnancy by taking a combination of pills approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The first pill is called mifepristone and the second pill is called misoprostol.

The FDA says both are safe and effective up to 11 weeks after the first day of the last menstrual period.

“It’s extremely safe. It’s safer than Viagra. It’s safer than most of the over-the-counter painkillers, for example,” director of Women on Waves Dr. Rebecca Gomperts said.

Dr. Meera Shah, a family medicine physician and chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, says that getting medication and abortion pills online is safe if the pills are sourced from reputable outlets.

Hey Jane, a telehealth organization that delivers medication abortion pills in some states, says the average patient demand has more than doubled compared to last month following the high court’s ruling.

A similar organization, Aid Access, says demand began growing in May when the Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked.

“We have seen an incredible increase of the request for help. People are really, really scared,” Gomperts said.

Some anti-abortion advocates say the next battle over abortion rights might be over access to these abortion pills.

Some Republican governors are already signaling that they will take action to block access to abortion pills.

“We don’t believe it should be available, because it is a dangerous situation for those individuals,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people
USCG: Lightning strikes boat off Tampa Bay
Video shows moment boat struck by lightning in Tampa Bay
Pedro Garcia
Arrest made in 2014 Manatee murder case
The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
What is a Blue Alert?
Dash cam footage SCSO
CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver decides to bypass traffic on sidewalk

Latest News

Vinton Rockwell and Lauren Whittle have been arrested on manslaughter charges related to a...
‘It’s very emotional’: 2 arrested after child dies in car, sheriff says
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say
FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder