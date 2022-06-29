Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - Puppies with a Purpose at Southeastern Guide Dogs

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Puppies! This story is about puppies! Puppies with a purpose. These dogs are bred to be heroes for Veterans, children, and people visually impaired at Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

