Charter boat companies facing citations at Nora Patterson Park on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A debate is heating up between charter boat owners and Sarasota County over code enforcement.

“It would crush our business, we would not be able to operate our business,” Matt Fueyo, Owner of Reel Tight Fishing Charters.

That’s the reality now facing Fueyo. His charter boat company and others are now receiving citations for loading and unloading passengers at Nora Patterson Park.

“It’s extremely frustrating dealing with this,” said Fueyo. “We are all just pulling our hair out trying to figure out what to do, because there are no other places for us to pick up on Siesta Key.”

For years, charter boat companies have been able to do this at the Sarasota County owned park, but now the code is being enforced and there are citations being issued. One county commissioner says parking is now a big issue there, because more people are using the park and there’s now a huge bathroom facility being built.

“The sheriff’s office is now enforcing it because the park has been renovated, there’s a little more traction for visitation to the park,” said Christian Ziegler, a Sarasota County Commissioner.

Those utilizing these fishing charters say the way it has been all these years has been a win-win situation.

“I would just tell the county look you have a businessman who is just trying to make money, but he’s also bringing money to your town, to your community,” said Rob Morgan, a charter boat visitor from Arkansas.

Some county officials say this is a way of protecting public access to the public parks, but they are also empathetic towards the charter boat companies.

Fueyo says all of their transactions are happening before the charters take place and not at the park, so he says he is in compliance with the code.

“We want to work together with the county, we want to make sure this goes peacefully and everyone is happy and everyone could be happy,” said Fueyo.

“We just got to sit down with everybody and come up with a creative solution that makes everyone happy,” said Ziegler.

Charter boat owners say they will be on hand to have their voices heard at the next Sarasota County Commission meeting. That’s scheduled to take place on July 12th.

