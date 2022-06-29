Advertise With Us
Car and human remains found in search for missing Port Charlotte woman

Wendy has been missing since June 21.
Wendy has been missing since June 21.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is currently working a death investigation in connection with a missing persons case.

On Wednesday morning the vehicle belonging to Port Charlotte resident Wendy Hanleck was located just over the Charlotte County line near Serris Drive in rural North Port.

Human remains were also located inside the vehicle parked in the woods.

Search crews with North Port, Charlotte County, and other nearby agencies have been looking for Ms. Hanleck for roughly one week. Her 2015 Silver Chevy Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward I-75 on Monday June 20th. She was considered endangered.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. ABC7 will update this story with more information as it is received.

