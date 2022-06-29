Big holes being dug on local beaches endanger walkers, turtles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers digging in the sand is nothing new; but people failing to fill the holes when they leave is causing concern for local governments throughout Southwest Florida, including the Suncoast.

These holes seen recently are not what you would typically see. They are up to 5 feet deep and 4 feet wide.

Some officials are attributing the latest phenomenon to a challenge on the social media app TikTok.

“When we’re looking at the depth and size of some of these holes that we’ve found on the beach, this wasn’t just really a sandcastle,” Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith said.

“There was some TikTok challenges saying ‘How deep can you dig?” Smith said.

The same holes are being found on Marco Island and further north in Sarasota, although Sarasota County officials haven’t blamed the activity on TikTok.

“Both lifeguards and Beaches and Water Access staff have observed large holes dug in the sand at beach parks/lifeguarded beaches but are uncertain of all activities are related to the challenge,” county spokeswoman Brianne Grant tells ABC7 via email.

The holes are dangerous, not only to people walking on the beach, but for nesting turtles.

“We have moms on the beach at night. We have babies going to the water at night. They face so many threats already. This is one small thing we can all do to help them,” Coastal Wildlife Director Kelly Sloan told WBBH-TV in Fort Myers.

Grant says Sarasota lifeguards and staff are constantly educating visitors about the hazards of leaving large holes on the beach.

The solution to the problem is simple, Grant says. Dig if you must -- just fill the holes before you leave, so county staffers don’t have to.

