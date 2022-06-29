Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Airport authorities find cocaine stashed in wheelchair… again

Officers found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks that contained a white powdery substance inside the...
Officers found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks that contained a white powdery substance inside the seat and back cushions of the chair.(U.S. Custom and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – A man from New Jersey is accused of trying to move cocaine through the Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport by stashing the drugs in an electric wheelchair.

According to U.S. Custom and Border Protection, officers found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks that contained a white powdery substance inside the seat and back cushions of the chair.

Officers used field test kits and confirmed the substance was over 30 pounds of cocaine.

Gabriel Ruiz, who was returning from the Dominican Republic, was charged with felony narcotic importation and possession.

Ruiz is the second person accused of trying to stash cocaine in a wheelchair over the past several weeks.

Officers in Charlotte, North Carolina also discovered 23 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a wheelchair on May 31.

Both the Baltimore and Charlotte travelers had arrived from the Dominican Republic.

“Concealing dangerous drugs inside wheelchair seat cushions is unusual,” Thomas Heffernan, acting area port director for CBP’s area port of Baltimore, said. “Transnational criminal organizations work very hard to conceal their illicit drugs, but this cocaine seizure proves once again that Customs and Border Protection officers are up to the task of protecting our communities by finding the drug gangs’ creatively concealed contraband.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people
USCG: Lightning strikes boat off Tampa Bay
Video shows moment boat struck by lightning in Tampa Bay
The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
What is a Blue Alert?
Pedro Garcia
Arrest made in 2014 Manatee murder case
Dash cam footage SCSO
CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver decides to bypass traffic on sidewalk

Latest News

Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
Florida pastor charged after masturbating on Starbucks patio, sheriff says
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison back behind bars
Rental Homes
How to Rent Your Home or Space on Airbnb & VRBO