Tropical storm warnings up for some Islands in Caribbean

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm warnings are up for parts of the Windward Islands in the eastern Caribbean tonight. It now looks likely that a tropical disturbance will turn into tropical storm Bonnie in the next 24 hours as it moves west at 10-20 mph. The system will continue to move to the west over the next 5 days and will stay well south of our area.

Elsewhere we are monitoring two other areas one near Texas which is expected to move west into Mexico and S. Texas over the next couple of days and bring flooding rains to that area. The chance for that developing is only at 20%. Another area of concern is located in the south central Atlantic several hundred miles east of Potential Tropical Cyclone #2. This system at this time only has a 20% chance for developing over the next few days as it tracks to the west northwest at 15 mph.

We will have to watch this system as it will move toward Puerto Rico late this week and then on toward the Bahamas. It looks like conditions will not be all that favorable for development. Too early to tell if it will have an impact on our weather mid week next week.

Enough of the tropics now on to our local weather. For Tuesday expect to see another sunny start with temperatures warming into the low 90s which is typical for this time of year. We will also see a 40% chance for late day storms developing as the sea breezes collide. These storms will move toward the west at 10-15 mph.

The typical summer late afternoon and evening storm pattern will continue through the rest of the work week and into the holiday weekend. The rain chances will continue to be in the 50 to 60% range. Dangerous lightning will be present through the weekend. Remember this is the most dangerous weekend for injuries and death statistically due to lightning strikes. A lot of people will be outside during the holiday weekend especially around sunset to watch fireworks so be careful out there. Remember if you hear the thunder your are close enough to be hit by lightning.

