Sunny and warm with storms late in the day

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be a similar day to yesterday with evening drive-time showers and thunderstorms. Most of the day will feature sunny skies with building afternoon clouds.

Our beaches will stay sunny while a few midafternoon showers are on the near coastal mainland. Late in the afternoon, the sea breeze will move inland and meet with the west-moving East Coast sea breeze. When they collide, storms will grow. The southeast wind will drive the storms back toward the Gulf where they die out.

Some slightly drier air will move in tomorrow for one day only. This will slightly reduce the rain chances tomorrow. We return to higher rain chances Thursday.

In the tropics, a cluster of clouds may develop into a tropical cyclone before approaching the lower Windward Islands. It will progress into the western Caribbean, where it may become a hurricane before slamming into Nicaragua. It would be named Bonnie.

