Suncoast Congressman Buchanan’s staff to hold mobile office hours

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Staffers with Congressman Vern Buchanan will be holding mobile office hours across Manatee County.

Any constituents with questions, comments or concerns regarding a federal matter are encouraged to attend the office hours to share their views or seek assistance.

Deputy District Director Chloe Conboy will be available to meet with area residents at the following dates and locations:

Friday, July 1st 2pm - 5pm – Rocky Bluff Library - 6750 US-301, Ellenton, FL 34222

Tuesday, July 5th 10am - 2pm – Parrish Fire District - 12132 US-301, Parrish, FL 34219

Thursday, July 7th 10am - 2pm – Parrish Fire District - 12132 US-301, Parrish, FL 34219

Field Representative Paige Morrison will be available to meet with area residents at the following dates and locations:

Friday, July 1st 2pm – 5pm – Palmetto City Hall - 516 8th Avenue West, Palmetto, FL 34221

Friday, July 8th 1pm – 4pm – Bradenton Beach City Hall - 107 Gulf Dr N, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217

Friday, July 15th 2pm – 5pm – Holmes Beach City Hall - 5801 Marina Dr, Holmes Beach, FL 34217

To make an appointment in advance, please call Buchanan’s Bradenton District Office at (941) 747-9081.

