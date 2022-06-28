Sarasota Police staying loose ahead of the holiday weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Sarasota Police Department is getting ready for the P1 Offshore Sarasota Grand Prix this weekend, the department is producing several video public service announcements sharing important safety messages ahead of the events.

“If you’ve followed our pages for some time, you know it takes time for our Marine Patrol officers to get their lines right,” the department wrote on it’s Facebook page.

“One of the times we tried to film, this happened...” It made us laugh. Have a look:

The department promises the full blooper reel is coming soon.

