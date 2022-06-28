Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota County announces holiday closings, schedules

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Closed on Monday, July 4:

  • Sarasota County Government offices.
  • Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources’ facilities.
  • The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window.
  • SCAT bus and SCAT Plus services.
  • Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation facilities.
  • The Florida Department of Health - Sarasota County.
  • Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and at 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.
  • Chemical Collection Center disposal, administrative office and The Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
  • The administration offices at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, and the Chemical Collection Center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road will be closed.
  • The Central County Landfill and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis.

All trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day due to the holiday.

Curbside collection will run as follows:

  • Monday, July 4: no collection services.
  • Tuesday, July 5: collection for Monday customers.
  • Wednesday, July 6: collection for Tuesday customers.
  • Thursday, July 7: collection for Wednesday customers.
  • Friday, July 8: collection for Thursday customers.
  • Saturday, July 9: collection for Friday customers.

Operating normal hours on Monday, July 4:

  • OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours.

