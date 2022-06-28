Advertise With Us
Myakka preserve celebrates birth of endangered lemur

The lemur, born May 21 to parents Aviavy and Hazo, is thriving under the care of his mother and staff at the Lemur Conservation Foundation in east Manatee County.(Lemur Conservation Foundation)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Just in time for the Fourth of July, a Manatee County research facility has announced the birth of a critically endangered red ruffed lemur.

The lemur, born May 21 to parents Aviavy and Hazo, is thriving under the care of his mother and staff at the Lemur Conservation Foundation. This is the third lemur born at the Foundation this season and the 14th red ruffed lemur birth in the Foundation’s 26-year history.

Red ruffed lemurs are listed as critically endangered with an extremely high risk of imminent extinction in the wild. Every lemur born at the Myakka facility increases its species’ genetic safety net and provides renewed hope for lemur survival, the Foundation said in a news release.

Founded in 1996, the 130-acre Myakka City reserve is home to 50 lemurs, where visiting scientists and students can study them. The Foundation also has a field office in Madagascar, where full-time staff work to protect critical lemur habitat through reforestation, community development, eco-tourism, and education programs.

For more information, and updates on the lemur infants, visit www.lemurreserve.org.

