Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says

Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More pregnant women died during the first year of the pandemic than in the two years before the pandemic.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, there were 25 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births compared to 19 deaths between 2018 and the beginning of 2020.

The latest stats come from a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The increase was especially high among Hispanic and Black women.

Researchers say the primary reason for this wasn’t COVID-19, it was other things like “viral diseases, infections, respiratory issues and diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The handwritten note from Brian Laundrie has been made public
Laundrie’s notebook reveals rambling apologies, regrets
Moped rider dies in Venice crash
USCG: Lightning strikes boat off Tampa Bay
Video shows moment boat struck by lightning in Tampa Bay
Nichole Schmidt, center, was in civil court in Venice June 22i to hear a motion in the lawsuit...
Nichole Schmidt posts scathing tweet about Brian Laundrie’s confession letter
A vehicle crashed into a business on 17th Street early Sunday morning.
Crash damages business on 17th Street

Latest News

In this photo released by Rocket Lab, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket sits on the launch pad on...
NASA hopes New Zealand launch will pave way for moon landing
Sarasota Police are sharing an outtake from video shot in advance of the holiday weekend.
Sarasota Police staying loose ahead of the holiday weekend
‘He turned a blind eye and deaf ear’: Judge rules no prison time for former congressman convicted of
Sarasota Police share blooper reel ahead of boat races
Sarasota Police share blooper reel ahead of boat races
Prior to Jan. 6, Giuliani said Trump would be going to the Capitol and "it's going to be...
Former White House aide recalls Giuliani talking before Jan. 6