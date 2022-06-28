FWC provides alligator safety tips as the creatures become more visible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Alligator summer safety is very important in Florida, especially this time of year.

Warmer temperatures mean that alligators will bask in the sun and be more visible. It’s also the end of nesting season, so gators are extremely protective.

By following a few safety tips, you can co-exist safely during your outdoor activities this summer: https://bit.ly/39O7GDo

Keep your distance

People should swim only during the day and in designated swimming areas

Pets should be kept on a leash and away from the water’s edge and never allow your pet to swim in the water

NEVER feed an alligator

If you’re concerned a specific #alligator poses a threat, call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline for help: 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.