FWC provides alligator safety tips as the creatures become more visible
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Alligator summer safety is very important in Florida, especially this time of year.
Warmer temperatures mean that alligators will bask in the sun and be more visible. It’s also the end of nesting season, so gators are extremely protective.
By following a few safety tips, you can co-exist safely during your outdoor activities this summer: https://bit.ly/39O7GDo
Keep your distance
People should swim only during the day and in designated swimming areas
Pets should be kept on a leash and away from the water’s edge and never allow your pet to swim in the water
NEVER feed an alligator
If you’re concerned a specific #alligator poses a threat, call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline for help: 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
