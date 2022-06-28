Advertise With Us
CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver decides to bypass traffic on sidewalk

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sidewalks are for pedestrians. That’s the message the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has for drivers on the Suncoast after citing a driver for this very issue.

The office opened up an investigation into dash cam footage sent to them showing a driver dangerously passing people on the sidewalk.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Office received an email from a citizen that included a dashcam video showing a dark sedan driving down the sidewalk in the 8000 block of Fruitville Rd. to avoid traffic congestion. The email stated that this vehicle had been seen driving on the sidewalk regularly during the morning rush hour.

The Patrol Bureau was notified of the issue, and a deputy was dispatched to the location Wednesday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., the deputy witnessed what he believed to be the same dark sedan pull onto the sidewalk from Fruitville Road to avoid the backed-up traffic. The vehicle traveled down the sidewalk for a short distance before seeing the deputy and pulling back onto Fruitville Road.

As the vehicle pulled into the driveway where the deputy was parked, the car was stopped, and the driver was issued a citation for driving on the sidewalk.

